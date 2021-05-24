Left Menu

Honor 50 series to come with Google apps and services, company confirms

With Google Mobile Services now making a comeback to Honor phones, the Chinese budget phone maker is expected to heat up the fiercely competitive smartphone market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 12:40 IST
Honor 50 series to come with Google apps and services, company confirms
Recent leaks suggest that the vanilla model will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset while the Honor 50 Pro will be equipped with the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

Earlier this year, Honor confirmed its partnership with major American tech companies including Intel, AMD, Qualcomm and MediaTek while also suggesting that future devices will have Google services onboard. Now, the Chinese phone maker has confirmed that the Honor 50 will be the first smartphone series to arrive with Google apps and services since the US sanctions came into effect in mid-2019.

In response to a tweet regarding the upcoming Honor 50 smartphone series, the German division of the Chinese company confirmed this development.

To recall, the sanctions imposed by the US government blocked Huawei's access to most U.S. processor chips and other technology, forcing the company to sell its budget smartphone unit Honor to a domestic consortium in 2020.

With Google Mobile Services now making a comeback to Honor phones, the Chinese budget phone maker is expected to heat up the fiercely competitive global smartphone market.

Honor 50 series: Specifications

As for the Honor 50 series, the lineup will be based on the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform. The new chipset supports up to 144Hz FHD+ display and features Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System, Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology and Wi-Fi 6E, among others.

Recent leaks suggest that the vanilla model will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset while the Honor 50 Pro will be equipped with the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Last week, alleged live images of the phone surfaced online, showing its dual-ring camera design at the back and three color variants. The images suggest that there will be three cameras at the back.

The Honor 50 series is expected to debut in June 2021.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021