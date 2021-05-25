Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 now available in India: Check specs and price

Microsoft today announced the launch of the fourth-generation Surface laptops in India. The Surface Laptop 4 are available for commercial and education customers via authorized retailers and for consumers via Amazon.in.

Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said, "Surface Laptop 4, with new meeting and collaboration accessories from Microsoft, aims to empower users amid the evolving hybrid environment. Our latest line-up provides increased mobility, enhanced performance, and enterprise-grade security features to support the modern-day user throughout their transition into the hybrid era."

Specifications and features

Powered by either the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition with up to 8 cores, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is designed to meet the demand of hybrid era users.

Both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch model boast a 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen with 2256 x 1504-pixels and 2496 x 1664-pixels resolution, respectively and Surface Pen enabled.

The Surface Laptop 4 comes with a 720p built-in HD front-facing camera for enhanced meeting experiences and Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers for providing a cinematic experience for favourite content.

As far as security is concerned, the laptop offers incredible security out-of-the-box with integrated hardware, firmware, software, and identity protection.

Price

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 comes in Alcantara or metal finishes in platinum and black color options. For consumers, the device (AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is available at a starting price of Rs 1,02,999 while the top model with Intel Core i5-1135G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage is priced at Rs 1,51,999.

For commercial customers, the Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is priced at Rs 1,05,499 while the top model with Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD costs Rs 1,77,499.

Are you confused about which model to pick?

The Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processors is ideal for those needing multi-threaded app performance and longer battery life while the other with Intel 11th gen core processors is a good option for those needing faster single-threaded performance along with greater memory and storage.