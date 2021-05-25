Left Menu

Students from 25 universities attend ARIES Training School in Observational Astronomy

The students also got to interact with ARIES scientists, post-doctoral fellows, and research scholars about various opportunities in pursuing astronomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:28 IST
Students from 25 universities attend ARIES Training School in Observational Astronomy
The programme from 17th-24th May 2021 was a part of the activities commemorating “75 years of India's Independence: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” at ARIES. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 100 students from more than 25 universities from all over India were introduced to various topics related to astronomy at an online training programme to develop capacity in the subject. They were taken through subject areas such as telescopes, star formation and evolution, exoplanets, solar physics, galactic and extragalactic astronomy, observing facilities at ARIES, 30-meter telescope project, and Aditya L1 space mission.

The 8-day training programme for post-graduate students titled 'ARIES Training School in Observational Astronomy (ATSOA) – 2021' included hands-on and demonstration sessions on various astronomical data processing techniques such as photometry, spectroscopy, polarimetry, and machine learning every day. It was conducted by the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) Govt. of India

The demonstration sessions were designed to help the students in getting a better understanding of the concepts covered during the lectures. The students also got to interact with ARIES scientists, post-doctoral fellows, and research scholars about various opportunities in pursuing astronomy.

The present understanding of the Universe depends not only on the continuous growth of observational facilities but also on the number of people utilizing the data generated from these facilities. With technological advances, there are numerous operational and upcoming astronomical facilities in different electromagnetic spectrum bands all over the globe and in space. These facilities will be generating huge volumes of data, which require a growing number of researchers to exploit the data and improve the understanding of celestial bodies.

By conducting training schools annually, ARIES aims to develop an expertise/skill in astronomical data-analysis in optical wavelengths among young students and create a talent pool in the country. ATSOA-2021 was an important step in this direction. The programme from 17th-24th May 2021 was a part of the activities commemorating "75 years of India's Independence: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" at ARIES.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021