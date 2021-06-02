Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet has introduced a couple of new features such as gentle performance notifications and personalized recommendations to help users troubleshoot issues and improve their call quality.

Now when Google Meet detects a performance issue that is impacting call quality, a notification bubble describing the issue will appear along with a red dot on the "More options" menu. The red dot shows for 5 minutes or until the users click More options.

Users can select "Troubleshooting & help" to find more information on the issue and troubleshooting guidance.

When an issue is detected, Google Meet will also show personalized suggestions on how to improve the call quality. For instance, if the battery is running low, the device automatically lowers the CPU speed. In such cases, Google Meet will show tailored recommendations like 'plug in your charger'.

Earlier, Network metrics and CPU usage were available in the Troubleshooting & help menu. Now, users will see a dynamic list of recommendations based on:

Battery level

Bandwidth and network connection

Whether a user is presenting, and more

Next, users will now see one-click changes to reduce Google Meet resource consumption. These can include switching settings to use less CPU or network bandwidth or adding closed captions to assist with understanding audio.

"These changes will help alert users when there are issues with their meeting quality and provide them with actionable recommendations to improve their call experience," Google said.

The new Google Meet changes are rolling out to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Meanwhile, the Meet Quality tool has added the ability for admins to view and troubleshoot the failed join attempts by simply hovering over a new icon in the timeline. This allows admins to quickly assist their users with connection issues without the need to contact Google for support.

More specifically, admins will see failed connection attempts when a user tries to:

Join a call already at its maximum participant limit

Re-join a call after previously being removed or their account was automatically denied due to prior abuse

Join a call but was denied entry by a participant already in the call

Join a call but the request timed out because nobody in the call responded

The feature is now available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers.