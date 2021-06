FACTBOX-U.S. Treasury updates list of Chinese entities hit by investment ban

The U.S. Treasury Department is updating a government list of Chinese companies and entities with alleged ties to defense or surveillance technology sectors, making them subject to a U.S. investment ban.

Below is a list of the Chinese entities published on Thursday by the Treasury. For a previous list of companies published by the Defense Department click Defense and related materiel sector:

- Aero Engine Corporation of China - Aerospace CH UAV Co., Ltd

- Aerospace Communications Holdings Group Company Limited - Aerosun Corporation

- Anhui Greatwall Military Industry Company Limited - Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.

- AVIC Aviation High-Technology Company Limited - AVIC Heavy Machinery Company Limited

- AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co., Ltd. - AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Company Limited

- AVIC Xi’An Aircraft Industry Group Company Ltd. - Changsha Jingjia Microelectronics Company Limited China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology

- China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited - China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

- China Aerospace Times Electronics Co., Ltd - China Avionics Systems Company Limited

- China Communications Construction Company Limited - China Electronics Technology Group Corporation

- China General Nuclear Power Corporation - China Marine Information Electronics Company Limited

- China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. - China National Nuclear Corporation

- China National Offshore Oil Corporation - China North Industries Group Corporation Limited

- China Nuclear Engineering Corporation Limited - China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

- China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd - China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited

- China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Company Limited - China South Industries Group Corporation

- China Spacesat Co., Ltd - China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited

- China Telecommunications Corporation - China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd.

- Costar Group Co., Ltd - CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited

- Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co., Ltd - Guizhou Space Appliance Co., Ltd

- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd - Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group Co., Ltd. - Inspur Group Co., Ltd.

- Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry Co., Ltd - Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited

- North Navigation Control Technology Co., Ltd - Panda Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation - Shaanxi Zhongtian Rocket Technology Company Limited

- Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Company Limited Surveillance technology:

- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. - Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Entities owned or controlled by a person who operates or has operated in at least one of these two sectors: - China Communications Construction Group (Limited)

- China Electronics Corporation - China Mobile Limited

- China Telecom Corporation Limited - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

- CNOOC Limited - Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

- Panda Electronics Group Co., Ltd. - Proven Glory Capital Limited

- Proven Honour Capital Limited

