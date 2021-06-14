Ooredoo Oman deploys super-fast 4G and 5G FWA with Nokia

Left Menu

The FWA services will initially cover 15,000 homes and businesses throughout Oman. In addition, 3,000 homes in city centers will soon get Nokia FastMile 5G FWA.

14-06-2021
Ooredoo Oman and Finnish telecom giant Nokia have commenced the deployment of super-fast and reliable 4G and 5G fixed wireless (FWA) access throughout the country, the latter announced on Monday.

"We are excited to have partnered with Ooredoo Oman to enable world-class FWA connectivity for its customers, and looking forward to further strengthen our collaboration," said Rima Manna, Head of the Middle East Market Unit, Nokia MEA.

In an official release, Nokia said that the 4G fixed wireless access services are already available to Ooredoo customers across the country while 5G services will be available soon.

The deployment covers two solutions - Nokia FastMile 4G Compact Receiver and Nokia WiFi Beacon and Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway. According to Nokia, its FastMile solution allows operators to build profitably on their existing Radio Access Network (RAN) installed base and idle rural spectrum so they can offer fixed wireless broadband to urban, suburban and rural users.

Commenting on this development, Noor Al Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Oman, said, "Fixed wireless access is a critical part of our strategy to provide high-speed internet across Oman. Nokia's solution offers a great 4G and 5G experience so that more of our customers can enjoy the internet with us. The service will take connectivity to the next level, supporting the demands of our residential and business customers for superfast and reliable connectivity."

