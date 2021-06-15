Smartphones featuring Samsung LPDDR5 uMCP to hit markets this month

Samsung has begun mass producing the industry's first LPDDR5 UFS-based multichip package (uMCP) that combines the fastest LPDDR5 DRAM and the latest UFS 3.1 NAND storage to deliver flagship-level performance to mid-to-high-end smartphone users.

The South Korean firm has successfully completed compatibility testing of the LPDDR5 uMCP with several global smartphone manufacturers and expects its uMCP-equipped devices to hit mainstream markets starting this month.

Samsung says its new LPDDR5 uMCP delivers nearly 50% improvement in DRAM performance, from 17GB/s to 25GB/s, while the NAND flash performance has been doubled, from 1.5GB/s to 3GB/s, over the previous LPDDR4X-based UFS 2.2 solution.

By combining DRAM and NAND storage into a single compact package (11.5mm x 13mm), the Samsung LPDDR5 uMCP also helps to maximize space efficiency within a smartphone, allowing more space for other features. With DRAM capacities ranging from 6GB to 12GB and storage options from 128GB to 512GB, the new uMCP can be easily customized to accommodate the diverse needs of 5G smartphones.

"As 5G-compatible devices become more mainstream, we anticipate that our latest multichip package innovation will accelerate the market transition to 5G and beyond, and help to bring the metaverse into our everyday lives a lot faster," said Young-soo Sohn, vice president of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung's LPDDR5 uMCP will enable more consumers to immerse themselves in numerous flagship-level 5G applications including advanced photography, graphics-intensive gaming and augmented reality (AR) even in lower-tier devices.