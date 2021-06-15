Left Menu

Prime members can access Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service without requesting invite

The special offer will be available for a limited period of time i.e. from June 21 to June 22, 2021, giving Prime members a 7-day free trial of the cloud gaming service by Amazon. After the 7-day trial period ends, you will be charged USD5.99/month (early access price).

15-06-2021
Introduced in 2020, Amazon Luna allows you to play games on compatible Fire TV, Windows PC and Mac devices as well as through web apps on iOS and select Android phones. Image Credit: Amazon
As part of the two-day Prime Day 2021 event, Amazon is allowing Prime members to access its cloud gaming service, Luna, without requesting an invite.

"For a limited time, Prime members can access games on Amazon Luna without requesting an invite for early access. Start a Luna+ 7-day free trial to play action, adventure, platformer, indie, shooter, RPG, racing, and classic games - and we're always adding more," reads the Amazon Luna offer page.

Introduced in 2020, Amazon Luna allows you to play games on compatible Fire TV, Windows PC and Mac devices as well as through web apps on iOS and select Android phones. The service is available across the mainland US and you need to request an invite for early access or download the Luna app on supported Fire TV devices.

Additionally, Amazon is offering the Luna Controller, a high-performance wireless controller for Luna, at a 30 percent discount. The controller leverages Cloud Direct technology to connect directly to Amazon's custom game servers when playing on Luna, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds versus a local Bluetooth connection among Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

The Luna Controller also supports Bluetooth and USB for wired gameplay on many devices including Windows PC, Fire TV and Mac.

In addition to the Luna Controller, the Xbox One controller, DualShock 4 controller, Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller are also compatible with Amazon's cloud gaming service. You can also use a mouse and keyboard to play games on Luna.

