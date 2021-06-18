Left Menu

Google improves hand raise feature in Meet; audio notification, auto lowering added

Now when someone raises their hand in a meeting, you will see a new and improved visual icon and animation on the video tile while the tiles of people with raised hands may be moved to be more visible in the video grid.

Updated: 18-06-2021 07:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 07:18 IST
Google has improved Meet's hand raising feature with a handful of updates, to make it easier to notice and address raised hands. Image Credit: Google

Google has improved Meet's hand raising feature with a handful of updates, to make it easier to notice and address raised hands. The feature allows you to raise your hand in a meeting to let the moderator know you want to speak.

Now when someone raises their hand in a meeting, you will see a new and improved visual icon and animation on the video tile while the tiles of people with raised hands may be moved to be more visible in the video grid. Other updates and improvements include:

  • An audio notification for all participants when the first raised hand is raised
  • A clickable notification which shows the number of raised hands and which links to an ordered queue of all participants with raised hands
  • A participant's hand will be automatically lowered after they speak

Gif Credit: Google

The new hand raising features in Google Meet are gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will start receiving it on June 30, 2021. It may take potentially longer than 15 days for the features to be fully visible.

The updated hand raise feature will be available in meetings organized by users with Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Business customers.

Google noted that the new features will not be available in meetings organized by users with Google Workspace Business Starter, as well as G Suite Basic customers. Not available to users with personal Google Accounts.

