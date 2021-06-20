Left Menu

Microsoft Flight Simulator's latest update adds beautiful Nordic views

Just in time for the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series consoles next month, developer Asobo Studios has added some extra details that players will appreciate.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 23:09 IST
Microsoft Flight Simulator's latest update adds beautiful Nordic views
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Just in time for the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series consoles next month, developer Asobo Studios has added some extra details that players will appreciate. According to The Verge, this new 'World Update V' will be focused on the Nordic region, specifically Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, bringing stunning vistas to an already visually impressive title.

A recently revealed brief trailer showed the payoff for some extra attention on landscapes and urban areas with detailed architecture for you to fly around showing off everything from ancient castles to modern stadiums, towers and bridges. As per the team, the new areas include "100 airports and 77 carefully selected points of interest." One can see Lego House and Frederiksborg Castle in the trailer, along with the Arctic Cathedral and Sarek National Park.

The Xbox launch is slated for July 27th, arriving after several updates to optimize the game and even reduce its staggering initial installation size. The Verge reported that it's also localised in Swedish, Norwegian and Finnish if you'd like the full Nordic experience. Using a capable PC anyone can install this latest update for free. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021