Nokia to deliver high capacity optical network solutions to Norway’s Uninett

Nokia will be providing high capacity optical network solutions to Uninett, Norway's national research and education network (NREN), helping it expand the fiber infrastructure in the northern part of the country, the Finnish firm announced on Wednesday.

The solution is based on the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect (PSI) that provides industry-leading performance, scale, and simplicity for Data Center Interconnection (DCI) applications. Leveraging Nokia's Photonic Service Engine (PSE) super coherent digital signal processors (DSP), the solution is scalable from 100Gbps to 600Gbps per channel.

Nokia said it will manage the services for Uninett.

"The Nokia 1830 PSI is the ideal platform for meeting the stringent needs that a world-class national research and education network demands. We look forward to working closely with Uninett to design, deploy and manage this service, ensuring it provides the highest performance in terms of capacity, scalability, flexibility and security," noted Nicolas Almendro, Vice-President, Europe Optics Business Development for Nokia's Optical Networks Division.

Uninett provides advanced connectivity infrastructure to power open innovation, research, education, collaboration and knowledge-sharing amongst universities and research institutions. It is also part of GEANT, the pan-European data network for the research and education community, where Nokia also has a multi-year frame agreement to supply solutions to its member networks.

The expansion is mainly driven by the international scientific association's extreme capacity needs for 3D research in the Northern region. Nokia's optical solutions will enable advanced, multi-disciplined research including geophysical sensing and sustainable resource exploration.

"As the digital foundation provider for research and education in Norway, our goal is to create robust collaborative networks that serve the unique needs of our users in the knowledge sector. Nokia will provide us with an advanced photonic transport and switching solution that will further education, scientific and industrial research, commerce and overall quality of life - fostering collaboration between institutions in Norway, across Europe and around the world," said Tom Røtting, Managing director for Uninett.