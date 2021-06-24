Here's why Windows 11 is the best Windows ever for gaming

Windows 11, the new generation of Microsoft's operating system, has finally gone official. The new version of Windows unlocks the full potential of your system's hardware and integrates some of the latest gaming technology, delivering the best PC gaming experiences yet.

"We build Windows to be a magical place, where everyone can play, connect, and create. That's why we're delighted to bring you Windows 11, with superior graphics, amazing speed, and an incredible selection of games," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

With Windows 11, Microsoft is offering Auto HDR technology which automatically adds High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhancements to games built on DirectX 11 or higher, delivering a truly captivating visual experience.

Secondly, with DirectStorage, a breakthrough technology designed specifically for gaming to unleash the full performance of the SSD and hardware decompression, games will load faster.

"With DirectStorage, which will only be available with Windows 11, games can quickly load assets to the graphics card without bogging down the CPU. This means you'll get to experience incredibly detailed game worlds rendered at lightning speeds, without long load times. DirectStorage Optimized-Windows 11 PCs are configured with the hardware and drivers needed to enable this amazing experience," Microsoft said.

Windows 11 will also have support for a broader range of hardware - from the Xbox Wireless Controllers to the Xbox Adaptive Controllers and external GPUs and more - to let you connect millions of gaming peripherals and accessories to game the way you want.

Thirdly, with Xbox Game Pass for PC, you will get access to a library of over 100 high-quality PC games across genres. In addition, the Xbox app is now built into Windows 11, making it easier to access the Xbox Game Pass.

Lastly, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can also experience Xbox Cloud Gaming on Windows PCs via a browser.