Samsung Galaxy F42 5G BIS certification confirms India launch

Samsung is gearing to launch a new F-series smartphone in India. The Galaxy F42 5G (SM-E426B/DS) has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, suggesting that the mid-range device will soon make its way to the Indian market.

The BIS listing was spotted by a Twitter-based tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1).

The SM-E426B/DS has previously appeared on the WiFi and Bluetooth SIG's certification databases. According to recent reports, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22 5G.

Galaxy F42 5G: Expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G could sport a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 1080x2400-pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The device will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Speaking of the cameras, the mid-range phone could house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main shooter, followed by a 5MP and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it could have an 8MP snapper on the front.

Lastly, the Galaxy F42 5G will likely be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It could run on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 skin on top and may feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.