Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G BIS certification confirms India launch

The Galaxy F42 5G (SM-E426B/DS) has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, suggesting that the mid-range device will soon make its way to the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G BIS certification confirms India launch
According to recent reports, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22 5G. Image Credit: Twitter (@stufflistings)
  • Country:
  • India

Samsung is gearing to launch a new F-series smartphone in India. The Galaxy F42 5G (SM-E426B/DS) has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, suggesting that the mid-range device will soon make its way to the Indian market.

The BIS listing was spotted by a Twitter-based tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1).

The SM-E426B/DS has previously appeared on the WiFi and Bluetooth SIG's certification databases. According to recent reports, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22 5G.

Galaxy F42 5G: Expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G could sport a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 1080x2400-pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The device will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Speaking of the cameras, the mid-range phone could house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main shooter, followed by a 5MP and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it could have an 8MP snapper on the front.

Lastly, the Galaxy F42 5G will likely be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It could run on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 skin on top and may feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021