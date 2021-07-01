Left Menu

AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

In an official statement, Microsoft said that it is acquiring AT&T's carrier-grade Network Cloud platform technology, which AT&T’s 5G core network runs on since 2018, as well as the engineering team, bringing real-world production 5G workloads to Azure for Operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-07-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 08:14 IST
AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure
Microsoft said that it is acquiring AT&T's carrier-grade Network Cloud platform technology, which AT&T’s 5G core network runs on since 2018, as well as its engineering team, bringing real-world production 5G workloads to Azure for Operators. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. carrier AT&T is migrating its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure. The carrier will bring its existing and future network workloads to Azure for Operators, Microsoft's telecom flagship offering, to enhance productivity and cost-efficiency while focusing on the delivery of large-scale network services that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

In an official statement, Microsoft said that it is acquiring AT&T's carrier-grade Network Cloud platform technology, which AT&T's 5G core network runs on since 2018, as well as its engineering team, bringing real-world production 5G workloads to Azure for Operators.

Commenting on this development, Andre Fuetsch, executive vice president and chief technology officer, AT&T, said, "Our Network Cloud team has proved that running a network in the cloud drives speed, security, cost improvements and innovation. Microsoft's decision to acquire these assets is a testament to AT&T's leadership in network virtualization, culture of innovation, and realization of a telco-grade cloud stack."

Microsoft's hybrid and hyperscale infrastructure will help AT&T substantially reduce engineering and development costs. Early access to the tech giant's cloud, AI and edge technology will provide the carrier with the flexibility it needs to rapidly innovate and launch new services and customer experiences enabled by 5G.

Without disclosing details on financial terms, Microsoft said that it will assume responsibility for both software development and deployment of AT&T's Network Cloud immediately and bring the carrier's existing network cloud to Azure over the next three years.

With Azure, operators can provide a more flexible and scalable service model, save infrastructure cost, and use AI to automate operations and differentiate customer offerings. Through our collaboration with AT&T, Microsoft will expand its telecom portfolio to support operators with a carrier-grade cloud that provides seamless experiences across Microsoft's cloud and the operator's network.

Jason Zander, executive vice president Azure, Microsoft.

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021