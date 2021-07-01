Cigniti Technologies on Thursday said it has opened its first office in Singapore, a move that will help the company expand its footprint in the Asia Pacific and meet the growing digital transformation needs of enterprises in the region.

''As more and more enterprises in the Asia Pacific region look towards aligning their transformation roadmaps to leverage the benefits of next-generation technologies such as RPA, Automation, AI, Cloud and IoT, Cigniti is committed to providing customers with the insights, advisory and services they need to accelerate their digital and business transformation and drive higher ROI from their QA (quality assurance) initiatives,” Cigniti Head of RoW business Nanda Padmaraju said.

This is a key milestone for Cigniti and the company is keen on investing in the region, leveraging the diverse hi-tech talent available locally and helping towards further strengthening the QA community in the region, he added.

**** Microsoft, Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management to build AI and emerging technologies CoE *Tech giant Microsoft and Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM) on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to build an AI and emerging technologies Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the institute.

The collaboration seeks to explore the role of cloud, AI, and emerging technologies for transforming and shaping the future of public finance management in India, a statement said. The CoE will serve as a central body for research, AI scenario envisioning, and tech-led innovation, it added.

AJNIFM and Microsoft will jointly explore use cases of emerging technologies in finance and related areas, across central and state ministries and public sector enterprises, it said. Microsoft will partner closely with AJNIFM to define the future of public finance management in India, providing the technology, tools, and resources to build a strong ecosystem of partners, upskill government officials and build thought leadership, the statement added.

