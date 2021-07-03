These games are coming to Xbox next week

Xbox has announced a handful of new titles that are coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC next week i.e. from July 5 to July 9.

Here are the games coming to Xbox:

Blitz Breaker: Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Blitz Breaker is a fast-paced action platformer with one big twist – Blitz can't run. You'll need to jump and air dash everywhere you go, navigating the confines of the perilous factory by wall-jumping, avoiding traps and enemy weapons, smashing into barricades, and thinking strategically.

Blitz Breaker will arrive on Xbox Series X|S on July 7.

Indigo 7 Quest of Love

Journey with Nathan and his friends on a musical adventure of love and friendship in 32 episodes, told through a fantastic comic. Indigo 7 is a fast-paced multiplayer puzzle game for up to 4 players, with a cool single-player story mode. Wear your swimsuit, dust off your beach tennis rackets, and put batteries in your old radio to enjoy this cool puzzle game.

Indigo 7 Quest of Love will hit Xbox store on July 8.

Crash Drive 3: Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Are you ready for the car stunting playground? Experience ridiculous fun in this cross-platform multiplayer, free-roaming game! Drive monster trucks, tanks, and more amazing vehicles across a huge open world. Level up, play events, earn cash, unlock new cars, and discover secrets.

Crash Drive 3 is arriving on Xbox Series X|S on July 8.

Blue Fire: Xbox One X Enhanced

An action-adventure title where you will embark on an extraordinary adventure through the perished world of Penumbra to explore unique areas filled with diverse enemies, sharp 3D platforming challenges, quests, collectibles, and more.

Blue Fire will release on Xbox One on July 9.

Beasts of Maravilla Island: Xbox One X Enhanced

Beasts of Maravilla Island is a 3D adventure game where you take on the role of a young wildlife photographer who traverses Maravilla Island's magical ecosystems to discover extraordinary creatures, learn their behaviours, and, most importantly, photograph their majesty.

Beasts of Maravilla Island will land on Xbox One on July 9.

Imagine Earth: Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

In this build-up strategy game, you build global colonies on distant planets. Establish space trade and research to lead your corporation into wealth and prosperity. Find allies, compete against rivals, and protect your civilization from natural disasters and climate change.

Imagine Earth will also be coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 9.

Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies: Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

While visiting his sick father, college student Wei Qiuwu accidentally encountered a girl playing a concertina. Though unlikely at first, Wei Qiuwu becomes a good friend of Li Jiayun, the musician. Both act as an indispensable tune in each other's life. Until one day someone unveils to Wei Qiuwu the cruel truth hidden under a fairy-tale cover.

Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies is arriving on Xbox Series X|S on July 9.