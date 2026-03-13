Madhya Pradesh Ensures Uninterrupted LPG, PNG, and CNG Supply Amid Global Crisis
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reassures citizens of Madhya Pradesh that there is no shortage of LPG, PNG, and CNG despite the global crisis. The government has taken measures to ensure uninterrupted supply and prevent black marketing. A committee has been formed to monitor the situation closely.
The citizens of Madhya Pradesh need not worry about LPG, PNG, and CNG supplies amidst the global turmoil, as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assures an uninterrupted supply cycle.
In a decisive response to the global crisis, Yadav has implemented robust measures to prevent any chances of black marketing, ensuring that cooking gas reaches the consumers without hindrance. Discussing the logistical adjustments, Yadav highlighted a strategic shift from the Strait of Hormuz to alternative crude oil sources, with the country's refineries operating at peak output to boost LPG production by 25 percent.
In a triumphant diplomatic move, Indian-flagged ships will transit the Strait of Hormuz uninterruptedly, securing continuous petroleum deliveries. Also, a special task force led by senior ministers will closely monitor supply chains under emergencies as state-level coordination intensifies efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
