China cyberspace agency says Didi illegally collects user data

China's cyberspace administration said on Sunday that it has ordered smartphone app stores to remove ride-hailing frim Didi Global Inc's app after it found Didi illegally collected personal user data.

Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on Friday it had launched an investigation into Didi to protect national security and the public interest, just two days after the company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

