Garmin India launches two new fitness-focused smartwatches

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:07 IST
Garmin Venu 2.
Garmin on Monday launched two new smartwatches - Venu 2 and Venu 2S - in India. The new smartwatches come with a circular dial, advanced health monitoring and fitness features and a battery life of up to 11 days.

The Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S are priced at Rs 41,990 and Rs 37,990, respectively. Both the watches are available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and other online and offline channels across the country.

Both the watches are available in multiple color options:

  • Garmin Venu 2: Silver Bezel with Granite Blue Case; Slate Bezel with Black Case - both with a Silicone Band
  • Garmin Venu 2S: Slate Bezel with Graphite Case; Light Gold Bezel with Light Sand Case; Rose Gold Bezel with White Case - all with a Silicone Band

Garmin Venu 2 / Venu 2S: Specifications

The Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S come with several health and fitness monitoring features including blood oxygen level monitoring, heart rate and sleep quality monitoring, all-day stress tracking and by activating the Health Snapshot function, you can get a detailed picture of each second's data within two minutes. Other features include:

  • High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)
  • Body Battery energy monitoring
  • V02 max/fitness age
  • Advanced strength training
  • Intensity minutes
  • Respiration tracking
  • Women's health tracking
  • Hydration tracking

Both Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S are claimed to deliver a super long battery life of 11-days and 10-days, respectively. In addition, the intelligent Power Manager function allows you to customize your energy usage and extend the battery life by 1 day, giving you a battery life of up to 12 days and 11 days, respectively.

Garmin Venu 2 Garmin Venu 2S
Display 45 mm / AMOLED; 22 mm band 40 mm / AMOLED; 18 mm band
Sports apps 25+ 25+
Connectivity Bluetooth / WiFi Bluetooth / WiFi
Navigation GPS / GLONASS / Galileo GPS / GLONASS / Galileo
Smart functions Receive incoming call alerts, message alerts, email and social media updates, Music storage and playback Receive incoming call alerts, message alerts, email and social media updates, Music storage and playback

