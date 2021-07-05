Garmin India launches two new fitness-focused smartwatches

Garmin on Monday launched two new smartwatches - Venu 2 and Venu 2S - in India. The new smartwatches come with a circular dial, advanced health monitoring and fitness features and a battery life of up to 11 days.

The Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S are priced at Rs 41,990 and Rs 37,990, respectively. Both the watches are available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and other online and offline channels across the country.

Both the watches are available in multiple color options:

Garmin Venu 2: Silver Bezel with Granite Blue Case; Slate Bezel with Black Case - both with a Silicone Band

Garmin Venu 2S: Slate Bezel with Graphite Case; Light Gold Bezel with Light Sand Case; Rose Gold Bezel with White Case - all with a Silicone Band

No sleep inNo binge watchNo giving upNo hopelessnessNo more limiting yourself.It's time to connect your mind and body and be a better you.Featured ProductVenu 2: https://t.co/O2nrzg5liZ #DearBodyBeABetterYou #GarminIndia #MondayMotivation #fit #health pic.twitter.com/uJSe3MK6wg — Garmin India (@Garmin_India) July 5, 2021

Garmin Venu 2 / Venu 2S: Specifications

The Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S come with several health and fitness monitoring features including blood oxygen level monitoring, heart rate and sleep quality monitoring, all-day stress tracking and by activating the Health Snapshot function, you can get a detailed picture of each second's data within two minutes. Other features include:

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

Body Battery energy monitoring

V02 max/fitness age

Advanced strength training

Intensity minutes

Respiration tracking

Women's health tracking

Hydration tracking

Both Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S are claimed to deliver a super long battery life of 11-days and 10-days, respectively. In addition, the intelligent Power Manager function allows you to customize your energy usage and extend the battery life by 1 day, giving you a battery life of up to 12 days and 11 days, respectively.