Authorities in Srinagar have banned the sale, possession and use of such unmanned aerial vehicles in the city.Teams of security officials visited various hamlets along the IB with drones to make the locals aware of them and the threat of their use in terror activities.We have launched an awareness campaign on drones and their threat in border areas of Samba.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 01:06 IST
J-K: Police reach out to border area people in Samba to sensitise them about drone intrusions
The police have launched a massive awareness campaign to sensitise people living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district about the misuse of drones by anti-national and cross-border elements, officials said on Monday.

The move came days after after two explosives-laden drones had crashed into the Indian Air Force station at Jammu airport and there were other suspicious sightings of UAVs, triggering a security alert.

Earlier, authorities in border districts of Rajouri and Kathua in the Jammu region had put curbs on the use of drones and other UAVs in the wake of the terror attack. Authorities in Srinagar have banned the sale, possession and use of such unmanned aerial vehicles in the city.

Teams of security officials visited various hamlets along the IB with drones to make the locals aware of them and the threat of their use in terror activities.

''We have launched an awareness campaign on drones and their threat in border areas of Samba. We visited villages,'' Deputy Superintendent Tilak Bharadwaj told reporters.

Drones have been used to smuggle weapons and narcotics across the IB for months now.

