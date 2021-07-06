Left Menu

Florida IT firm says ransomware attack didn't harm critical infrastructure

The hack that struck Kaseya's clients may not have had an impact on critical infrastructure in the United States, but the repercussions abroad have been serious. In Sweden, many of the 800 grocery stores run by the Coop chain are in the process of recovering from the attack. The process involves Coop's payment provider physically visiting each store and restore payment machines manually from backups.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:12 IST
The ransomware attacks on hundreds of businesses that were centered on Florida IT firm Kaseya were never a threat to U.S. critical infrastructure, the company said on Tuesday. In a statement that was also forwarded to reporters by the U.S. National Security Council, Kaseya said its technology was typically used to help manage small businesses such as dentists' offices, small accounting offices and local restaurants.

"This attack was never a threat nor had any impact to critical infrastructure," the statement said. The hack that struck Kaseya's clients may not have had an impact on critical infrastructure in the United States, but the repercussions abroad have been serious.

In Sweden, many of the 800 grocery stores run by the Coop chain are in the process of recovering from the attack. The process involves Coop's payment provider physically visiting each store and restore payment machines manually from backups. In New Zealand, 11 schools and several kindergartens were affected.

The hackers who claimed responsibility for the breach have demanded $70 million to restore all the affected businesses' data, although they have indicated a willingness to temper their demands in private conversations with a cybersecurity expert and with Reuters. On Sunday the White House said it was checking to see whether there was any "national risk" posed by ransomware outbreak at the weekend.

