Russia's Yandex driverless robots to deliver food at U.S. colleges with GrubHub

Driverless robots will soon deliver food to students on college campuses in the United States after Russian tech giant Yandex and online food-ordering company GrubHub agreed a multi-year partnership, Yandex said on Tuesday.
Sometimes described as Russia's Google, Yandex offers a raft of services, from advertising and search to ride-hailing and food delivery. It began testing autonomous delivery robots in 2019 and already operates at some locations in central Moscow and in Ann Arbor in Michigan.
Yandex did not disclose the financial terms of the partnership.
