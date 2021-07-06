Left Menu

Pentagon undoes Trump's $10 billion JEDI deal for Microsoft, reviving Amazon bid

The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, pulling the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp and announcing a new contract that pits the big software firm against rival Amazon.com. The Pentagon initially said Amazon and Microsoft are the only companies that can meet the department's requirements but noted later in a press conference that they are reaching out to other cloud providers in the next three months if they also meet the government's standards.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 22:49 IST
Pentagon undoes Trump's $10 billion JEDI deal for Microsoft, reviving Amazon bid

The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, pulling the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp and announcing a new contract that pits the big software firm against rival Amazon.com.

The Pentagon initially said Amazon and Microsoft are the only companies that can meet the department's requirements but noted later in a press conference that they are reaching out to other cloud providers in the next three months if they also meet the government's standards. Other top cloud companies include Oracle Corp, Alphabet Inc's Google and IBM Corp.

Microsoft shares dipped a little more than 1% after the news while Amazon's stock rose more than 3%. The now-cancelled Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract was budgeted for as much as $10 billion and was part of a broader digital modernization of the Pentagon aimed at making it more technologically agile.

"We don't have an estimate yet, but I wouldn't latch onto the $10 billion figure," said John Sherman, chief information officer for the Defense Department. Microsoft said in a statement the company was confident it will "continue to be successful as the DoD selects partners for new work". Sherman said that Microsoft could submit a termination bid to recover costs of the scrapped project.

The JEDI contract was awarded to Microsoft in 2019, but Amazon quickly filed a lawsuit to object. Amazon, which was seen as a front-runner to win the project, has argued the contract process reflected undue influence from former President Donald Trump. While president, Trump publicly derided then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company. A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge in April refused to dismiss Amazon's claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021