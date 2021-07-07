Left Menu

Yogurt maker Chobani confidentially files for U.S. IPO

Food maker Chobani, known for its strained yogurts, said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed paperwork with regulators for a U.S. initial public offering. The company has not yet determined the number of shares it plans to sell or the price range for its proposed offering.

07-07-2021
Yogurt maker Chobani confidentially files for U.S. IPO
The company has not yet determined the number of shares it plans to sell or the price range for its proposed offering. Chobani, which means "shepherd" in Turkish, makes yogurt, oatmilk, dairy, plant-based creamers and probiotic drinks, and ready-to-drink coffee.

The company was founded in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, a Turkish immigrant to the United States, who took out a small loan and bought an old yogurt plant, according to its website. The first cup of Chobani Greek yogurt hit store shelves in 2007. Chobani was targeting a valuation of as much as $7 billion to $10 billion in an IPO, the Wall Street Journal reported in February. https://on.wsj.com/2TK30q3

It has factories in New York, Idaho and Australia.

