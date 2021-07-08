LG opens new Cloud Call Center in US to improve customer service

South Korea's LG today announced the opening of a new Cloud Call Center in the United States to further improve the quality and efficiency of its customer service and elevate its digital transformation.

The cloud-based system allows LG's customer service representatives to work collaboratively and effectively from different locations, thereby eliminating the need to be in the same physical space whilst reducing the likelihood of a quarantine situation.

The system also allows the customer service representatives to leverage the new speech to text (STT) capability - converts voice calls into written text quickly and accurately - to quickly research and respond to reoccurring issues and repeat questions.

LG's new Cloud Call Center actively upgrades and refines our service delivery and helps us to ensure the best possible customer outcome. With more helpful options to choose from, LG customers can receive the support they need in the way they prefer to receive it. Yoo Kyu-moon, executive director of the Customer Service Management Center at LG Electronics

Powered by either Amazon Connect or Genesys Cloud, the new Cloud Call Center also suggests an alternative faster option when there is a backlog due to a high call volume. For instance, the system could suggest talking to a chatbot on LG's customer service site or another social media platform

Later this year, LG is planning to open Cloud Call Centers in a dozen more countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy and Vietnam. The company also revealed plans to open a Cloud Call Center in its home market of South Korea early next year.