Golden Age or Political Tempest? Trump's State of the Union Clash

In a bid to inspire confidence amidst falling approval ratings and economic uncertainties, U.S. President Donald Trump proclaimed a 'Golden Age' during his State of the Union address. Speaking to Congress, Trump aimed to shore up support within the Republican Party and reassure voters of his leadership as political tensions rise.

The address was pivotal for Trump, coming after recent Supreme Court decisions limiting his tariff plans and data indicating economic slowdown. With the midterm elections drawing nearer, the president sought to pivot public discourse towards his administration's successes, from tax legislation to strict border policies.

However, Trump's remarks were met with skepticism. Critics cited ongoing issues, including his handling of the Iran situation and immigration controversies. Meanwhile, a poll revealed only 40% approval of his presidency, signaling challenges as the election approaches. Amidst a backdrop of national divisions, Trump's speech underlines the contentious political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)