Protest in Congress: Al Green's Stand

During the State of the Union address on Tuesday, tensions heightened in the House of Representatives when Democratic U.S. Representative Al Green was escorted out for unfurling a protest sign. The incident occurred as President Trump entered the chamber.

Green, a Democrat from Texas, held up a white sign reading: 'Black people aren't apes.' The demonstration was a direct response to a social media video previously posted by Trump, which irresponsibly depicted former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes. After public backlash, the White House removed the video, with Trump attributing its upload to a staffer's error.

This marks another point of confrontation between Green and Trump, following a previous incident where Green vocally criticized the President during a congressional address last year. The protest underscores continuing conflicts within Congress regarding racial representations and the President's controversial social media presence.

