Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group for $105 mln
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 08-07-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 10:42 IST
Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor has sold its Myanmar operations to Lebanese investment firm M1 Group for $105 million, Telenor said in on Thursday.
"Further deterioration of the situation and recent developments in Myanmar form the basis for the decision to divest the company," Telenor said.
