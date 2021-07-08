Left Menu

Microsoft releases updated Office UI for Insiders

In an update shared yesterday, Microsoft said that the visual refresh is rolling out in stages and is currently available to Beta Channel users running Version 2108 Build 14301.20004 or later on Windows 11 or Windows 10.

Microsoft releases updated Office UI for Insiders
The updated Office now matches the theme of your Windows - letting you experience the visual refresh in whichever theme you prefer - black (Dark Mode), white, colourful, or dark grey. Image Credit: Microsoft

Late last month, Microsoft revealed the refreshed design of the Office desktop apps for Windows 10 and Windows 11 and now the updated UI is available to Office Insiders running Beta Channel builds.

You can use the toggle - located in the top right corner of the menu - to move between the new and current interface.

Speaking about the changes, the visual refresh has been aligned with the design of Windows 11 to provide seamless experiences on your PC. The updated Office now matches the theme of your Windows - letting you experience the visual refresh in whichever theme you prefer - black (Dark Mode), white, colourful, or dark grey. The Quick Access Toolbar is now hidden by default and you can choose to display it again.

Further, new customizations options and collaboration features have been added to enhance your productivity.

"This Office visual refresh is based on feedback from customers who asked for a more natural and consistent experience within and between your applications, specifically on Windows. With this update, we deliver an intuitive, coherent, and familiar user interface, using the Fluent Design principles, across all your applications: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, and Visio," Microsoft wrote in a blog post last month when it revealed the updated Office UI.

