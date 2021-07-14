Left Menu

British minister asks for monitoring of Vectura's proposed takeover by Philip Morris -The Times

Kwarteng is understood to be working with officials to better understand the plans Philip Morris has for Vectura, according to the report, which did not elaborate on the officials. Philip Morris agreed on Friday to buy Vectura for 1.05 billion pounds ($1.45 billion), giving the U.S. firm access to the British drugmaker's respiratory ailment treatments and inhaling device technology.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 05:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 05:43 IST
British minister asks for monitoring of Vectura's proposed takeover by Philip Morris -The Times

British Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has asked officials to monitor drugmaker Vectura Group PLC's proposed takeover by U.S. tobacco group Philip Morris International Inc, the Times newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3efO4ag. Kwarteng is understood to be working with officials to better understand the plans Philip Morris has for Vectura, according to the report, which did not elaborate on the officials.

Philip Morris agreed on Friday to buy Vectura for 1.05 billion pounds ($1.45 billion), giving the U.S. firm access to the British drugmaker's respiratory ailment treatments and inhaling device technology. ($1 = 0.7244 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global
4
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021