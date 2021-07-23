Baseball-Cleveland baseball team to change name to Guardians
Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 19:50 IST
Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will change its name to the Guardians from the Indians starting next season, it announced on Twitter on Friday.
In December, the team started a search for a new name to replace one that was criticized by Native Americans, who consider it disparaging. The team had been called the Indians for more than 100 years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
