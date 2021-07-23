Left Menu

Baseball-Cleveland baseball team to change name to Guardians

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 19:50 IST
Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will change its name to the Guardians from the Indians starting next season, it announced on Twitter on Friday.

In December, the team started a search for a new name to replace one that was criticized by Native Americans, who consider it disparaging. The team had been called the Indians for more than 100 years.

