Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus has started rolling out the Android 11-based ZenUI update for the ROG Phone 3. Currently, the European, Russian and worldwide units of the phone with model number 'ZS661KS' are receiving the Android 11 update.

The update brings a host of new features and improvements including a new ZenUI design, PowerMaster functions, revamped Gallery, Weather, Settings and other apps, Nearby Share tiles, among others.

Here's the complete update changelog:

Upgraded system to Android 11 (Some 3rd party apps are not yet compatible with Android 11).

Introduced new ZenUI design

Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps

Support one-time permissions improved scoped storage, and auto revoke app permission

Support to keep Bluetooth connection when airplane mode is activated

Adjusted notification tray to Android 11 design. Support notification conversations

Classic style of power button menu supports device control and Google Pay in Android 11

Updated Style, Auto switch in System color scheme, advanced options for back gesture settings, and SIM card settings.

Removed previous ASUS One-hand mode.

Added Notification history and Bubbles settings

Integrated PowerMaster features in Mobile Manager into Battery Settings

Added PowerMaster functions in battery settings, such as slow charging, select charging limit, custom battery modes, Hibernate apps settings, and so on.

Adjusted the Quick Settings panel design.

Support media control function.

Added Nearby Share tiles (Need to add manually).

Added lock task, screenshot, share options after long-pressing the app icon of the task in the recent apps screen.

Adjusted Calculator design to the latest Android style.

Added "Show blocked calls in call log" option in Call log Settings of ASUS Phone

Adjusted the size of status bar icons to keep visual consistency

Added setting alarm by date and group alarm features in Clock

Support new editing page in Gallery app

Adjusted to new screenshot and screen recorder folders to fulfil Android 11 requirement

Updated the default selection logic of data category in Data Transfer

Adjusted the pages in the Setup wizard

Adjusted options and update mechanism in system update setting

Announcing the update on the Asus ZenTalk forum, the company advised ROG Phone 3 users to back up their data before upgrading to Android 11. It is worth mentioning that if you wish to downgrade your device's software version to Android 10 by the official software package, it will erase all data from your device's internal storage.

The update is rolling out in batches, hence a limited number of users will receive it today. If you haven't received the update yet, you can check it manually by going to your device's Settings > System > System Updates.