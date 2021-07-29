Left Menu

Realme GT Master Edition clears BIS certification; India launch imminent

Earlier this week, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth shared an image featuring four Realme GT series phones, including the Master Edition, and asked fans which model would they want next to be launched in India, hinting that the Master Edition series may soon arrive in India.

The Realme GT Master Edition which debuted in China last week is now gearing up to land in India.
The Realme GT Master Edition which debuted in China last week is now gearing up to land in India. The phone has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), suggesting that its launch could be around the corner.

The BIS listing was spotted by popular tipster Mukul Sharma.

Realme GT Master Edition: Specifications

The Realme GT Master Edition boasts a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. For quick biometric authentication, the handset features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the Realme GT Master Edition houses a 32-megapixel snapper on the front.

The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Connectivity options onboard the device include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

The Realme GT Master Edition is offered in Dawn and Snow Mountain colour options and two memory configurations:

  • 8GB + 128GB model priced at CNY 2,399 (approx.Rs. 27,500)
  • 8GB + 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs. 30,000)

