Left Menu

Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) now available on Windows 10 PCs via Xbox app

To play Xbox cloud games on your Windows 10 PC with the Xbox app, connect a compatible controller via Bluetooth or USB, launch the Xbox app, click the “cloud games” button, select your game and start playing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:27 IST
Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) now available on Windows 10 PCs via Xbox app
Microsoft has expanded Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to Windows 10 PCs via the Xbox App. Image Credit: Microsoft
  • Country:
  • United States

Microsoft has expanded Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to Windows 10 PCs via the Xbox App. It is now available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 countries who are part of the Insider program.

To play Xbox cloud games on your Windows 10 PC with the Xbox app, connect a compatible controller via Bluetooth or USB, launch the Xbox app, click the "cloud games" button, select your game and start playing.

Xbox Cloud Gaming with the Xbox App will let you:

  • Play over 100 high-quality Xbox console games from every genre with your friends
  • Pick up from a saved game you started on your Xbox
  • Try out a whole new game from the Xbox Game Pass library to decide if you want to download it to your console

Additionally, Microsoft has added new features including easy-to-access information on a controller and network status, social features to stay connected and the ability to invite people to join you in a game, even those also playing on the cloud.

It's our continued goal to make gaming available to all players around the world, wherever you are, on the devices you want. We're doing this by offering gamers a choice to play Xbox games by downloading to console and PC, or playing from the cloud on Windows PCs, phones, and tablets.

Microsoft

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021