GRSE inks pact with Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan for installation of oxygen plant

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), a leading warship manufacturer, on Tuesday, signed an MoU with Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan for installation of a medical oxygen plant at the hospital premises here, a GRSE official said. The city-based Defence PSU had recently signed MoUs with two medical institutions in Kolkata, Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre and Research Institute, Thakurpukur, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha Hospital, Joka, to set up two medical oxygen plants.

The oxygen plant will be installed at the Ramkrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan Hospital in south Kolkata as part of GRSE's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the official said.

