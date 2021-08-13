Left Menu

First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

The event will bring together the Google startup community, including startup founders, CTOs, VCs and Google experts to provide behind the scenes insights and inspiring stories of innovation.

The Google Cloud Startup Summit will commence at 10 am PT on September 9, 2021, and registrations are now open for the event.
Key highlights of the Google Cloud Startup Summit include:

  • Inspirational advice and learnings for startups from Astro Teller, Captain of Moonshots at X.
  • Expert-led technical and business sessions highlighting best practices from startups to streamline your development and create better user experiences.
  • Discussions on how to optimize your resources including specific growth strategies from startups and top VCs.

"At Google Cloud, we're invested in helping maximize your potential using all that Google has to offer. From my experience in venture capital, mentoring founders and working in the technology industry, I know how important it can be to get the right support as a startup while you embark on your journey," Alison Wagonfeld, Chief Marketing Officer, Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.

