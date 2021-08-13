First Google Cloud Startup Summit happening on September 9

Google Cloud is hosting its first-ever Startup Summit, a special online event dedicated to the startup ecosystem, next month. The Google Cloud Startup Summit will commence at 10 am PT on September 9, 2021, and registrations are now open for the event.

The event will bring together the Google startup community, including startup founders, CTOs, VCs and Google experts to provide behind the scenes insights and inspiring stories of innovation.

Key highlights of the Google Cloud Startup Summit include:

Inspirational advice and learnings for startups from Astro Teller, Captain of Moonshots at X.

Expert-led technical and business sessions highlighting best practices from startups to streamline your development and create better user experiences.

Discussions on how to optimize your resources including specific growth strategies from startups and top VCs.

Attention startups: Join us at our first-ever #GoogleCloudStartupSummit.Gain insights from startup, VC, and Google leaders on cutting-edge trends and technologies, learn best practices for building stronger, more diverse teams, and more. Learn more ↓ https://t.co/jV8VRETlhv — Google Cloud (@googlecloud) August 12, 2021

"At Google Cloud, we're invested in helping maximize your potential using all that Google has to offer. From my experience in venture capital, mentoring founders and working in the technology industry, I know how important it can be to get the right support as a startup while you embark on your journey," Alison Wagonfeld, Chief Marketing Officer, Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.