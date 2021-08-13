Here's how to listen to Spotify offline on Wear OS smartwatches

Spotify has updated its Wear OS app for smartwatches, adding the ability for users to play their favourite playlists, albums, and podcasts and download them to their smartwatches. The updated app will be released in the coming weeks.

To download your favourite music and podcasts for offline listening, you will need Spotify's Premium subscription. If you are a free user, you will be able to download any of your favourite podcasts directly to the watch and also stream your tunes in Shuffle Mode using a WiFi or cellular connection.

Advertisement

This new experience follows a reimagined app and new sleek design that make the Spotify experience for smartwatches running Wear OS better than ever. Beyond seamlessly playing, pausing, and skipping tracks or podcast episodes, you can also control playback for everything from wireless speakers to TVs to gaming consoles using Spotify Connect—and directly from your wrist. Spotify

How to listen to Spotify offline on Wear OS smartwatches?

To download and listen to your favourite music and podcast to your Wear OS smartwatch, including the newly-launched Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, follow these steps:

From your Wear OS smartwatch, find the music and podcasts you want to download on your watch.

Tap "Download to watch."

To check on the progress, head over to the Downloads section on your watch.

Once the selected playlists, albums, or podcasts in your library are downloaded, you'll see a little green arrow next to their names.

Connect your headphones and start listening.

To use the new feature, make sure your smartwatch runs Wear OS 2.0 or higher version.