Google Pixel 5a 5G landing on August 26; now available for pre-order

Google today announced that the Pixel 5a 5G will land on August 26. Priced at USD449, the device is now available for pre-order in the U.S. and Japan on the Google Store.

Starting August 26th, the latest A-series Pixel phone will start shipping from the Google Store and Google Fi in the U.S. and SoftBank in Japan.

Google Pixel 5a 5G: Specifications

The Pixel 5a 5G features a 6.34-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and IP67 water and dust resistance rating. It comes in a single Mostly Black colour with forest green undertones and an olive-coloured Power button.

Under the hood, the Pixel 5a 5G has Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform and Titan M security module for on-device security. The processor is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset packs a 4,680 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In addition, with Extreme Battery Saver, the battery is claimed to last up to 48 hours on a single charge.

Talking about the cameras, the Google Pixel 5a 5G houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12.2MP main camera with Optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) and a 16MP ultrawide lens with a 107-degree field-of-view.

On the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies. The rear camera supports up to 4k video shooting at 30/60fps while the front camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.

The Google Pixel 5a 5G runs on Android 11 and supports minimum 3 years of OS and security updates. Connectivity options onboard the handset include 5G, LTE; WiFi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0 + LE; NFC; USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headset jack.