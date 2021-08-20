Left Menu

Google to discontinue its Android Auto mobile app, replacing it with Google Assistant

American tech giant Google has confirmed that it will be shutting down its standalone 'Android Auto for Phone Screens' app from Android 12 onwards.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:07 IST
Google to discontinue its Android Auto mobile app, replacing it with Google Assistant
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Google has confirmed that it will be shutting down its standalone 'Android Auto for Phone Screens' app from Android 12 onwards. According to The Verge, instead, anyone who wants a driving-friendly interface for their Android phone should use the Google Assistant driving mode, which is available within Google Maps, or the native Android Auto interface available in select cars.

In a statement, Google said, "For those who use the on phone experience (Android Auto mobile app), they will be transitioned to Google Assistant driving mode. Starting with Android 12, Google Assistant driving mode will be the built-in mobile driving experience. We have no further details to share at this time." Google has said that the experience won't be changing for anyone using Android Auto in compatible cars.

Google's confirmation came after a news outlet reported that some users were seeing a message in the 'Android Auto for Phone Screens' app that said the service is "now only available for car screens" and pointed phone users towards Google Assistant driving mode as a replacement. Meanwhile, there are also reports that the 'Android Auto for Phone Screens' app now says it's incompatible with Pixel devices running on Android 12.

Android Auto's app history is a little bit messy, but this is a move that's been a long time coming. The saga started in 2019, when Google decided to build most of Android Auto's features into Android 10 as a system-level feature, and discontinue the previously downloadable app. That's fine for anyone with an Android Auto-compatible car, but anyone with an older vehicle would have lost access to the driving-friendly interface available directly on their phone.

As per The Verge, Google's plan for these users was a new Google Assistant driving mode, but this software was delayed, and despite being announced in 2019, it only started rolling out late last year. That meant Google effectively needed a stopgap measure, and the clunkily named 'Android Auto for Phone Screens app' was born. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021