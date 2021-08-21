Reports claim Apple might have two major launch events

Sources that have knowledge of Apple's supply chain have revealed that the California-based giant might not unveil a slew of products on one event, which is why the company might be planning two of them. According to Mashable, despite most analysts talking about just one Apple event expected to be held during the third week of September, a report has claimed that the firm might not showcase everything at a single event.

However, not everyone appears to be convinced by the report's claims. What actually is expected is that Apple may hold a September event to unveil products just like the iPhone 13 series, followed by the iPad 9, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3. Apple might then host a separate briefing and launch event in early October of November to announce the M1X MacBook Pro family and therefore the iPad mini 6. The M1X Mac mini might not be a part of Apple's announcement because it is rumoured to be delayed thanks to marketing reasons.

Assuming the claims of the report are true regarding two September events, it'll still be a proper move on Apple's part. Firstly, people expect to witness a slew of product announcements, and showcasing them during a single event means viewers might grow uninterested in the time it takes to unwrap the whole event. If Apple chooses to make the event concise, the corporate might not give the specified time to every product feature, leaving out some key selling points and discouraging future customers.

However, the worldwide health crisis features a habit of forcing companies like Apple to vary plans at a blink of an eye, so treat this report with a pinch of salt. (ANI)

