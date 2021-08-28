Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.168: What's new?

Microsoft on Friday released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.168 for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels. The latest build brings the new Microsoft 365 Widget as well as some bug fixes and known issues.

The new Microsoft 365 Widget brings relevant documents, news and meeting recordings (with more to come!) to enterprise users, with more to come. To check it out just open widgets and click the "Add Widgets" button and select the Microsoft 365 Widget.

Secondly, with this update, the Microsoft Teams Chat app now supports multiple languages including Albanian, Arabic, Azerbaijani, Basque, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English (UK), English US, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, French (Canada), Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kazakh, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Norwegian (Bokmal), Norwegian (Nynorsk), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Serbian Latin, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Mexico), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Valencian, Vietnamese, and Welsh.

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.168 fixes the following issues:

Fixes

Search:

We've addressed an underlying issue in the last couple flights for pen-enabled devices that was resulting in Search getting into a state where it wasn't possible to launch apps from the results.

Settings:

We fixed an issue where typing certain phrases into the search box in Settings were crashing Settings sometimes.

Widgets:

When using the Family widget, you should no longer unexpectedly see a message saying 'connect a device to see screen time activity' despite there being available activity to display.

Chat from Microsoft Teams:

We fixed the issue where sometimes videos would freeze or display a black image during video calls.

We also fixed the issue where if you switched between calls, the previous call is not automatically put on hold, so audio and video streams continue with both calls.

Further, the Microsoft Store has also been updated (version 22108.1401.9.0.) and the update is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. The Library page interface has been refreshed with simpler navigation and better performance and the Spotlight section in the Store has also been updated to show you more details about items when you hover over them.