MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

The Redmi Note 9 Pro users have started receiving the MIUI 12.5 stable update in India. The update is arriving with build number V12.5.1.0.RJWINXM and is currently rolling out to pilot testers (via tipster Ankit).

The MIUI 12.5 update bumps up the device's Android security patch level to August 2021 and brings the following improvements and changes:

Changelog

System

New: Response to gestures is now instant

New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen

New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade

Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable

Optimization: Updated Android Security Patch to August 2021, Increased system security

Notes

New: New tools for doodling and sketching

New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically

New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere

New: Excerpts save text, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps

New: Dynamic layouts bring the typography in Notes to a new level

New: Compose mind maps with complex structures

All-new Notes.

Updater

All upcoming system updates will be provided by Google

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It is equipped with a 5020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Coming to the camera department, the handset features a quad-camera setup at the back that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, followed by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with 119-degree FOV, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

For biometric authentication, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports AI Face Unlock as well.