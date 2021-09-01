Telstra India sets up two Innovation and Capability Centres, engineering lab

Australian telecom firm Telstra's Indian arm on Wednesday announced setting up of innovation and capability centres and an engineering lab in the country where it will test devices for 5G networks.

The centres established in Pune and Hyderabad and the lab in Bengaluru will span across over 1 lakh square feet in total, the company said in a statement.

''At Telstra India, our ambition is to be an epicentre of talent and innovation that drives Telstra's digitally connected future.

''Our expansion in India reiterates our commitment to empower an innovative ecosystem by providing relevant opportunities to our people, co-creating with partners to bring alive cutting edge technology and solutions for our businesses and customers,'' NT Arunkumar, MD and country head (India) and head of innovation - Telstra India said in the statement.

With the launch of its engineering lab in Bengaluru, Telstra claimed to have become one of the first multinational telecom companies to open a network and product engineering lab in India.

''The 8,500 square feet lab will specialize in creating an end-to-end 4G and 5G environment where testing of 4G and 5G mobile handsets and IoT (internet of things) devices of various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will take place.

''Some of the other focus areas of the lab include testing devices on a 5G network in a virtual environment, developing software for smart devices, testing multiple devices among others,'' the statement said.

Telstra already has an ICC in Bengaluru which it had set up in July 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)