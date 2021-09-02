Left Menu

Tetrasoft opens office in Bhubaneswar; Plans to hire 100 employees

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:19 IST
Tetrasoft, an IT and consulting services company, on Thursday opened a state-of-the-art Technology Innovation Hub (TIL) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, expanding its digital transformation capabilities.

Expected to hire over 100 highly-skilled digital experts initially, the hub will feature an Insurance Innovation Lab (IIL) which will capitalize on the growing demand and augment its capabilities, offering an immersive environment for clients, a press release from the firm said.

The IIL will collaborate and co-innovate across the Insurance industry covering Core platform modernization, intelligent process automation, big data analytics, and cloud to drive operational efficiencies, and boost client experiences faster while reducing the costs, it said.

Rama S Eyunni, Chief Executive Officer, Tetrasoft Inc said ''Our Technology Innovation Hub in Bhubaneswar will help cross-pollinate ideas and innovations from around the world, enable our clients to scale their technology investments, boost business outcomes, and create new opportunities for local talent.''

