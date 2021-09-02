Tea Scoreboard

Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:28 IST
The scoreboard at tea on day one of the fourth Test between India and England here.

India 1st Innings Rohit Sharma c Bairstow b Chris Woakes 11 KL Rahullbw b Robinson 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Bairstow b James Anderson 4 Virat Kohli c Bairstow b Robinson 50 Ravindra Jadeja c Root b Chris Woakes 10 Ajinkya Rahane c Moeen b Craig Overton 14 Rishabh Pant batting 4 Shardul Thakur batting 4 Extras (lb 8) 8 Total (6 wickets, 51 overs) 122 Fall of wickets 28-1, 28-2, 39-3, 69-4, 105-5, 117-6 Bowlers: James Anderson 14-3-41-1, Ollie Robinson 16-9-24-2, Chris Woakes 10-5-19-2, Craig Overton 11-2-30-1.

