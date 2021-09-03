Left Menu

Apple eases App Store rules again, to allow outside signups

Apple is relaxing rules to allow some app developers such as Spotify, Netflix and digital publishers to include an outside link so users can sign up for paid subscription accounts.The iPhone maker said late Wednesday that its making a small adjustment to its strict App Store rules for developers of so-called reader apps, in order to resolve an investigation by regulators in Japan.Its the latest concession by Apple as it faces global pressure over the longstanding rules.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-09-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 00:56 IST
Apple eases App Store rules again, to allow outside signups
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Apple is relaxing rules to allow some app developers such as Spotify, Netflix and digital publishers to include an outside link so users can sign up for paid subscription accounts.

The iPhone maker said late Wednesday that it's making a small adjustment to its strict App Store rules for developers of so-called reader apps, in order to resolve an investigation by regulators in Japan.

It's the latest concession by Apple as it faces global pressure over the longstanding rules. One of the biggest complaints from app makers such as Spotify was about Apple's requirement that subscriptions only be bought through iPhone apps, allowing the company to take a commission of up to 30%.

"The update will allow developers of reader' apps to include an in-app link to their website for users to set up or manage an account,'' the company said. Reader apps provide digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video.

The changes will take effect globally in early 2022.

Last week Apple agreed as part of a preliminary U.S. legal settlement that app developers would no longer be forbidden from informing users by email about how to pay for services outside the app. Apple also faces the outcome of a U.S. court battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games over restrictions on payment options outside its mobile devices, as well as antitrust scrutiny from European Union regulators over the issue.

The changes pave the way for developers to more aggressively encourage users to pay in other ways - and potentially deprive Apple of billions of dollars in revenue from commissions.

Unhappy with the previous restrictions, companies like Spotify and Netflix had stopped allowing users to pay for their subscriptions through iPhone apps. Users instead had to sign up and pay for their services via their webpages, but because Apple also didn't allow the companies to inform users they could do this, people had to figure it out on their own.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021