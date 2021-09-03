Left Menu

Japan's new digital chief in copyright gaffe

The chief of Japan's Digital Agency, which launched this week to propel creaking government infrastructure into an online future, apologised on Friday after posting an image in breach of copyright rules. Yoko Ishikura, an academic and consultant picked as chief digital officer at the new agency, last week wrote a blog post on her personal website commenting on the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 09:17 IST
Japan's new digital chief in copyright gaffe
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

The chief of Japan's Digital Agency, which launched this week to propel creaking government infrastructure into an online future, apologized on Friday after posting an image in breach of copyright rules.

Yoko Ishikura, an academic and consultant picked as a chief digital officer at the new agency, last week wrote a blog post on her personal website commenting on the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The post was headed by a low-resolution image with a "Pixta" watermark. The use of this image and others breaches Pixta's terms of service, Ryo Ito, an executive at the stock image provider, wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Please contact me so I can provide guidance on the appropriate use of images and confirm details including whether you have provided proper payment," Ito wrote in a reply to Ishikura's tweet about her blog post. "This is entirely due to my carelessness. I apologize," Ishikura said in a follow-up tweet, deleting the earlier post.

When the Digital Agency was launched on Wednesday, it reported some users were having trouble connecting to its website. The agency is aimed at overhauling the government's outdated bureaucracy, which has been blamed for delays to the payment of pandemic subsidies and hampering the shift to remote work.

Its creation is a key policy of embattled Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Copyright rules are widely ignored on social media, with users frequently sharing images without permission or attribution.

"There is still not the necessary understanding about appropriate use of images," Ito said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021