Reuters | New York | Updated: 03-09-2021 20:47 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five
Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times in GMT): 1505 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play got underway at Flushing Meadows where 12th seed Simona Halep is up against Kazakhstan's big-serving Elena Rybakina. Defending champion Naomi Osaka takes on Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Men's third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz later in the day session, while second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on another Spaniard, Pablo Andujar.

(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

