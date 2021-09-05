Reuters Science News Summary
The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating a deviation in the descent of the flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson to the edge of space on July 11. New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19.
U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating a deviation in the descent of the flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson to the edge of space https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/virgin-galactics-branson-ready-space-launch-aboard-rocket-plane-2021-07-11 on July 11.
New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions
The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. 'Long COVID' tied to higher kidney risks
