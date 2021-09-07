SAS builds on global strategic partnership with Microsoft

Analytics leader, SAS India, announced today the availability of SAS Cloud in the Azure Central India region to support its customers on Microsoft Azure. The announcement builds on the global strategic partnership established by SAS and Microsoft, earlier in 2020 and is further set to help enterprises leverage the power of the cloud through SAS's market-leading solutions in Analytics and Artificial Intelligence and Microsoft's future-ready Azure platform. This new availability of SAS Cloud in the Azure Central India region in Pune brings the total number of Azure regions supported by SAS Cloud to 11 with locations across the US, UK, Germany, Australia, and Brazil, supported by future rollouts across the world. As enterprises across India embrace digitalization, the datacenter will help customers with easy access to SAS solutions, empowering and enabling the use of analytics for everyone. This has paved a more seamless path of faster and more powerful use of analytics for customers to derive insights regardless of their background in data science. The datacenter will also optimize the latest release of SAS's scalable, cloud-native offering - SAS® Viya®, for Azure as well as integrate SAS' wide portfolio of industry solutions ranging from fraud to supply chain to IoTinto the Azure Marketplace. Additionally, the data center will support customers in complying with data sovereignty & data residency requirements along with low latency and local support. ''Enterprises across India are looking to move to the cloud and this trend has accelerated due to disruption brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. As enterprises increasingly migrate their workloads to the cloud and embark on their digital transformation journey, we aim to empower customers with the right tools to realize the power of disruptive technologies. This strategic partnership with Microsoft and the significant local investment helps us further strengthen our commitment to our customers by offering a broad choice of data processing locations to suit legal and business requirements," said Noshin Kagalwalla, VP & Managing Director, SAS India. Learn more about SAS and Microsoft's strategic collaboration at sas.com/Microsoft. About SAS | About SAS India SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

